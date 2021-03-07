Analysts Set Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target at $57.40

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of RLAY traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,746. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.04. Relay Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.56 and a one year high of $64.37.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,965,294 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $80,577,054.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,470,294 shares of company stock valued at $140,852,304.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

