Analysts Set Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) PT at $45.34

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.34.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

RDS/A traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.85. 6,868,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average is $33.14.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.