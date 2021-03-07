Analysts Set Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target at $141.50

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.64.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Royal Gold stock opened at $104.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.94.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $65,488,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,424,000 after purchasing an additional 314,429 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,905,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,328,000 after purchasing an additional 183,839 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 17,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 147,436 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 639.9% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 168,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,958,000 after purchasing an additional 146,021 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

