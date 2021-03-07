Analysts Set Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Target Price at $30.70

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sunoco by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,241,000 after acquiring an additional 66,565 shares during the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SUN opened at $31.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average is $27.98. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.87.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%. On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.52%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.37%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

