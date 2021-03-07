Analysts Set Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) PT at $190.33

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $6.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,922,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $210.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.29.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

