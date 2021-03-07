Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

PLAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $57.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.06. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -53.19 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $48,496.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,958.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $3,549,612.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,675,318 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $833,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Anaplan by 28.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

