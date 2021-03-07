Andesa Financial Management Inc. Boosts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $133.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $183.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

