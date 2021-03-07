Andesa Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,963 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 129.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDBC stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.24. The firm has a market cap of $286.24 million, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.21. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $70.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties, Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits products, such as demand, savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short-and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit.

