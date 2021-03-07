Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $1.97 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,427 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.3% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.65.

ADP opened at $178.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.61. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.46. The company has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

