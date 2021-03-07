Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,156 shares during the period. Eaton makes up about 2.6% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 14.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.0% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 20,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Eaton by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 45,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.39.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $137.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.