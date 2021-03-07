Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Andritz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Andritz presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Andritz alerts:

Andritz stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.67. Andritz has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as offers turbo generators.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.