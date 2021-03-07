Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Wednesday.

AGPIF opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.10.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

