Annapolis Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Change Path LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period.

PFM stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $33.53.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

