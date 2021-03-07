Annapolis Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 285 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Baidu by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 28,825 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Baidu by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,056,956,000 after purchasing an additional 138,741 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,756,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu stock opened at $261.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.23 and a 200-day moving average of $180.38.

Baidu declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIDU. Benchmark lifted their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.56.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

