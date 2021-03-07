Annapolis Financial Services LLC Buys New Stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IDU opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.76 and a 200 day moving average of $77.57. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $54.64 and a 1 year high of $83.70.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

