Annapolis Financial Services LLC Invests $168,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $89.39 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $83.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.78.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

