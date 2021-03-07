Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Raised to $37.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.73.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.47. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $58.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.40. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $1,366,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,740,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,018. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $78,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

