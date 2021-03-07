Aperio Group LLC Acquires 194 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,798 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in City were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of City by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of City by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of City by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of City by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of CHCO opened at $80.95 on Friday. City Holding has a one year low of $53.06 and a one year high of $80.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.98 and a 200 day moving average of $66.54.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33. City had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,161 shares of City stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $85,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,695 shares in the company, valued at $717,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,000 shares of City stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $77,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,850 shares in the company, valued at $687,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,107 shares of company stock valued at $387,716 in the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

