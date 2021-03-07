Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,536,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SJW Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SJW Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SJW Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $62.56 on Friday. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $71.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.31.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 7.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 76.40%.

In other SJW Group news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $67,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Wendy Avila-Walker sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $36,965.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

SJW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SJW Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

