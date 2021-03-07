Aperio Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $77.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.63 and its 200 day moving average is $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

IBKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $316,240.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,648,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,176,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $70,886.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,355,809 shares of company stock worth $89,748,846. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

