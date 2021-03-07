Aperio Group LLC Decreases Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,405,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,383,000 after buying an additional 313,878 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 449,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,139,000 after buying an additional 269,019 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,868,000 after buying an additional 201,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,321,000 after buying an additional 182,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.67. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 16.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $658,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $2,620,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,547,970 shares in the company, valued at $473,710,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,490 shares of company stock valued at $14,589,056. 21.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

