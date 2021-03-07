Aperio Group LLC Sells 10,379 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,379 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGY. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 589.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MGY opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.72. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $149.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.29 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. Equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.90.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

