AppCoins Price Tops $0.0764 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $18.75 million and approximately $543,734.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for about $0.0764 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00055904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.63 or 0.00789512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00026681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00060040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00030056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00042210 BTC.

About AppCoins

APPC is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,418,832 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,418,831 tokens. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

