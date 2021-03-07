Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.50.

APPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Appian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

APPN traded down $7.10 on Friday, reaching $145.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,060. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.64 and a beta of 2.00. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $11,095,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.94, for a total value of $1,383,269.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,044.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,088 shares of company stock valued at $65,844,469 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Appian by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,622,000 after acquiring an additional 242,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Appian by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,846,000 after acquiring an additional 169,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Appian by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,613 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Appian by 13.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,333,000 after acquiring an additional 153,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Appian by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

