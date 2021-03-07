Applied Biosciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:APPB) Short Interest Up 30.8% in February

Applied Biosciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:APPB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the January 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Applied Biosciences stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20. Applied Biosciences has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.86.

Get Applied Biosciences alerts:

Applied Biosciences Company Profile

Applied Biosciences Corp. focuses on the development and commercialization of novel, synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics/biopharmaceuticals that target the endocannabinoid system to treat a range of diseases across various therapeutic areas. It is focused on investment and partnership opportunities under the Applied BioSciences brand in the medical, scientific, nutraceutical, and health and wellness markets.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.