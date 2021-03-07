Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Sets New 12-Month High at $90.54

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $90.54 and last traded at $90.54, with a volume of 6626 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.26.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 187.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.68 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.