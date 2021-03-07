Aptiv’s (APTV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.77.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of APTV opened at $146.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.56. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.