Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Shares Up 5%

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)’s stock price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.01 and last traded at $10.92. 113,565 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 99,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APYX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apyx Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.28 million, a P/E ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APYX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter worth $1,611,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 558,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 204,900 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 166,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 112,594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after acquiring an additional 96,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

