Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Trading 5.1% Higher

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s share price traded up 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. 3,752,726 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 3,133,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.09.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $280.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arbutus Biopharma news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,307,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,537,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,337,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 725,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 807.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 117,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 104,534 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.