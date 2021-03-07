ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised ARC Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.46.

TSE ARX opened at C$7.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.42 and a 52-week high of C$8.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.54. The firm has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.09.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

