Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Short Interest Up 44.4% in February

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the January 28th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of RKDA opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $57.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.62. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $283,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

