Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

RCUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

NYSE RCUS opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.03.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. Analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc bought 5,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $220,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,913,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,608,131. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $66,367.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.