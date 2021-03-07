Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

RCUS has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.42.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $34.01 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc bought 5,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,608,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 118.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 60.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

