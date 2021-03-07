Argent Advisors Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $200.75 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $208.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.15.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.