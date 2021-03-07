Argent Advisors Inc. Trims Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Argent Advisors Inc. cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,346 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.32.

Shares of COP opened at $58.34 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $59.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average of $39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.63, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

