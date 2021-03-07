Argent Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Argent Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,433 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 46.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new position in Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 23.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Capital One Financial raised shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesis Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

