Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATZAF shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $23.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Shares of Aritzia stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.92. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.