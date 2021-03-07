ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $117.07 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.19.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.