Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Arkema from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Arkema alerts:

Arkema stock opened at $114.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.79 and a 200-day moving average of $111.04. Arkema has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.