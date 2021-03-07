Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 48,913 Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 27,072 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,446,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,082,000 after buying an additional 2,925,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GEL opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Genesis Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

