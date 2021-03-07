Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 26.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 179.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRT stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

