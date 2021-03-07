Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Invests $236,000 in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,989,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $669,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 699.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OPI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of OPI stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.28). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

