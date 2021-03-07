Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,893 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises 0.4% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 163.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average is $30.85. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $31.29.

