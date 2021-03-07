Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) PT Raised to $11.50 at Desjardins

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Desjardins from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARESF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.25 to $11.85 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of ARESF stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

