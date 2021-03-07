ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to report $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. ASGN posted sales of $990.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $4.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of ASGN traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.01. 310,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,444. ASGN has a twelve month low of $29.04 and a twelve month high of $100.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.35.

In other ASGN news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $97,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,621.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,334.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,144. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in ASGN during the fourth quarter worth about $1,629,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASGN during the third quarter worth about $714,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASGN during the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASGN during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

