Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.7% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 128,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 24.2% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 12.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 64.4% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Standpoint Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.78.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $220,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $450.14 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $495.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $468.22 and a 200 day moving average of $404.83. The company has a market capitalization of $183.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.