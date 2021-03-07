Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 30,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $132.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.96 and a 200 day moving average of $142.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.37%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,333,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,824,136 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.55.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

