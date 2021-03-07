Assetmark Inc. Sells 125 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,410.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $527.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $191.25 and a 52-week high of $608.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $562.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.81. The stock has a market cap of $221.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.8864 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 34.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.40.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

