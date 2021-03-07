Assetmark Inc. Sells 84 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. South State CORP. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STZ opened at $217.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.56 and a 200 day moving average of $203.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $242.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

