Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Update

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the January 28th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

ARGGY opened at $27.54 on Friday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $120.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts; and motor sport activities.

